NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police still need your help looking for the hit and run driver that killed a 72- year old man in a wheelchair in a Nashville neighborhood on Friday. It happened at the intersection of Westchester drive and Devonshire drive. And those who live in the area are reacting to the news of a man they say who is no stranger to the neighborhood
“When you know you almost feel it’s one of your neighbors and you feel sorry,” Said Edward Arnold who lives down the street from the intersection where the 72 year old man was killed. “If I happen to be going down the street, I’d kind of wave at him and he’d kind of wave back. He was kind of just minding his own business,” he added.
Metro police say the man was on Westchester drive in his wheelchair, on the right side of the roadway when he was hit by a white car from behind. Police say the victim died shortly after being taken to a local hospital.
“I’ve seen that guy several time. My wife has to. we know that he’s really taking a chance because you know there’s no sidewalks,” Arnold said. ”He used to go up the road there and come back down and 9 times out of 10 he made it,” he added.
News 4 asked this neighbor if the 72- year old man’s wheelchair was noticeable on the road.
“I think, if I recollect he had a flag, tall flags on the back of his wheel chair. and he had that on the back of his chair
Police say the man in the wheelchair was hit and killed by a white Chevy Impala. Investigators say the white vehicle could have damage to the front passenger side and possibly the windshield.
As neighbors wait for police investigation, Arnold believes speed may have played a role in the fatal crash
“These people come through here like they have no respect for the speed limit,” Arnold said. “They speed in here like; we have notified metro so many times,” he added.
There is a sign at the intersection where the man in the wheelchair was hit and killed letting people know what happened and letting drivers know what type of vehicle poli8ce are looking for.
Investigators say efforts are continuing to locate the 72-year old man’s next of kin.
