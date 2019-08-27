NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are still trying to figure out who was driving a car that hit a man Sunday night, seriously injuring him.
Police say around 11:10 p.m. Sunday, a 48-year-old man was hit by a white SUV while he was crossing Nolensville Pike near Elysian Fields Road. The man, who has not been identified, is in very critical condition at Vanderbilt, according to police.
Anyone who recognizes the white van in the picture provided by police or knows anything about this case should call Crime stoppers at 615-742-7463.
