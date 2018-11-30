NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are asking for the public's help in finding the SUV and driver connected with a deadly hit-and-run crash Friday morning.
A man was hit and killed around 1:15 a.m. on West Trinity Lane near Brick Church Pike.
Witnesses said the man was standing in the center turn lane with his walker when he started walking toward the north side of the road. That's when a dark-colored SUV struck him and continued driving west.
The pedestrian, identified as 49-year-old Michael C. Anderson, was pronounced dead at TriStar Skyline Medical Center. Police said he was homeless.
Anyone with information on the SUV, which has front-end damage, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
