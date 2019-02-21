CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police say a 59-year-old woman was run over by a suspect driving a stolen vehicle at a gas station.
According to police, the suspect was refueling the stolen vehicle at the Kroger on Lowes Drive when he got into a fight with the attendant.
The victim was standing near the pumps when the man allegedly struck her and drove off around 10:40 a.m. Thursday.
The victim was hit in the leg and hips. She was conscious and talking when she was taken to Tennova Medical Center.
The red 2008 Dodge ME2 was stolen from a farm property at 501 Dunlop Lane. It has Tennessee tag 53H1822.
Anyone with information can call the detective at 931-648-0656, ext. 5538, or the tipline at 931-645-8477. Information can also be submitted anonymously at P3tips.com/591.
