MT. JULIET, TENN. (WSMV) - The Mt. Juliet Police are working to investigate an armed robbery in the Silver Springs neighborhood on Sunday afternoon around 2:20 p.m.
Police say a Hispanic male teen approached an adult male on foot on Karen Drive, pulled a gun and demanded cash before leaving in a black Scion car going southbound on Benders Ferry Rd.
Investigators are working with neighbors to obtain any surveillance available from this incident.
