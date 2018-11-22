NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are looking for the two armed men who robbed a gas station in Hermitage early Thursday morning.
The robbery happened just after 1:30 a.m. at the Twice Daily on Bell Road.
The store clerk said the robbers were armed with handguns when they demanded cash from the register. They ended up getting away with $50 to $70 in cash.
They were last seen driving in a gray four-door sedan heading toward Elm Hill Pike.
The first suspect, a teenage black male, was 5'7" and weighed between 150 and 180 pounds. He was wearing a black mask, all-black clothing and black gloves.
The second suspect, also a teenage black male, was 5'7" and weighed between 150 and 180 pounds. He was wearing a light gray or silver hoodie. He was not wearing gloves or a mask but had his hood pulled over his face.
