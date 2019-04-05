SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for an armed and dangerous suspect who allegedly shot a juvenile in Shelbyville overnight.
According to the Shelbyville Police Department, the shooting happened at an apartment complex on Neely Avenue around midnight Friday.
The suspect, Jamichael Richardson, was last seen driving a white 2005 Toyota Avalon with Tennessee license plate 4C33R3.
Police said they're waiting to hear back from the hospital for more information about how the victim is doing.
Anyone with information about Richardson's whereabouts is asked to call Lt. Charles Merlo at 931-684-5811.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
