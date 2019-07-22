LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Lebanon police are asking for help to identify two suspects accused of using a fraudulent credit card to buy hundreds of dollars of merchandise from Walmart.
Police said the suspects used the fraudulent card to buy two laptops and a $500 cash card on June 27.
If you recognize either of the suspects, call Lebanon Police.
The Lebanon Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a fraud that occurred at...Posted by Lebanon Police Department on Monday, July 22, 2019
