Police look for person who shot, hit car on I-24 near Smyrna

SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office investigates after someone shot and hit a car traveling on Interstate 24 near Smyrna on Monday morning.
The driver of a Mazda 3 told the sheriff’s office that he was traveling on I-24 near the 72-mile marker just before 5:30 a.m. when another car “unsuccessfully attempted to merge into the same lane.”
“After the attempted merge, it is believed that this person then fired two bullets into the vehicle,” Rutherford County Sheriff’s Detective Richard Brinkley said.
Brinkley said no bullets hit the Mazda 3 driver between the Almaville Road and Sam Ridley Parkway exits. The driver said he “heard the sound of gunshots and noticed his windshield cracked.”
According to Brinkley, the man who fired the shots was driving a small white car. Anyone with any information should call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-904-3045 and leave a message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.