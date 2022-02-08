NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Sex Crimes detectives asked the public for assistance Tuesday in identifying a man who was seen looking into a minor’s window.
According to officials, a man has been seen three times in the last week looking into a 12-year-old girl’s bedroom window outside a Pearl Street residence in North Nashville.
Authorities said the suspect looked into the window around 6 a.m. for a few minutes on Feb 1st, 2nd, and Monday. Then, officials said the suspect would jump onto a fence to gain a better vantage point.
Officials reported that the suspect fled in an older model two-tone gray or tan Ford F-150 pickup truck. He is described as having long dreads pulled into a ponytail.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (615)742-7463.
