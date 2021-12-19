NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Metro Police located a white Ford Wednesday used in a December 14 armed robbery.
Police say that the vehicle was spotted around Main Street and South 5th Street. Detectives used their lights and sirens to slow the vehicle down as it sped up the ramp to I-65 North.
The driver of the Ford, Toran Jenkins, ran into the back of a Sliver Ram pickup truck during the chase and drove away from the scene of the accident. As the car approached Trinity Lane, Jenkins crashed into a median and fled from the vehicle.
Police arrested Jenkins after pursuing him down the entrance ramp of I-65.
Jenkins was transported to the Hermitage precinct.
He is being charged for evading police, leaving the scene of the accident, and driving without a license.
Police are also charging Jenkins with the theft of a motor vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.