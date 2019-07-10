NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have located the driver who hit and killed a man walking at Gallatin Pike and Stratford Avenue on Wednesday night.
The call for help went out around 8:38 p.m.
Police said they have located the driver not too far from the scene at their home.
Investigators do not anticipate filing any charges at this time, but would not elaborate why.
The victim is a man.
The driver is a woman.
Police have not yet identified either one.
The man was walking west to east crossing Gallatin when the driver, headed northbound on Gallatin, hit him.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.