"The whole community goes into a panic," said Lieutenant Shannon Heflin with the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office talking about the recent threat made on social media to Cheatham County Middle School.
In the threat, the student threatened to "shoot up" the school.
He named a specific faculty member and said, "everyone deserves to die."
"It really worries me," said parent Bobbi Doty.
"A few people I know where their children go to that school, they didn't send them that day. It scared them that bad," said parent Kayla Napier.
Investigators used every resource they had.
Within hours the student was caught and charged with a felony.
"The reality is, when you post something, there's always a digital footprint that tells where it came from and who set up the account," said student resource officer Sergeant Chris Gilmore.
The consequences of a school threat, these days, can now last a lifetime.
Officers said this latest student will be kicked out of school and can't attend any school in Tennessee for a year; military, college and job opportunities could all be affected in the future.
"What this kid doesn't realize is this is going to follow them for the rest of their life. You're never going to get away from this," said Heflin.
Police now want kids to pay attention. They want parents to talk to their kids.
"Never say that, 'my child wouldn't do anything.' I think that's one of the biggest mistakes we make as parents that we think our kids would never be involved in something. It could be any child at any time," said Gilmore.
