PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) - The leadership of the police department have been suspended without pay for faking training documents, according to a news release.
Portland Mayor Mike Callis said in a news release that police chief Anthony Heavner, assistance chief Dewel Scruggs and Lt. Ricky Ellis were suspended without pay.
The city said an investigation was launched after complaints from both officers and residents.
Investigators found they had faked firearms training documents.
All 2018 training through the Portland Police Department has been deemed inaccurate.
