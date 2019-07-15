NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro Nashville PD report that they arrested two men who had approximately 220 pounds of marijuana in a Nashville-area motel room.
According to the police report, 30-year-old Jamarcus Randle and 39-year-old Kelly Goodman were found at a Red Roof Inn on Claridge drive in Nashville.
Police say the two men arrived at the location separately with multiple pieces of luggage in tow. Police say surveillance video shows the pair transfer four pieces of luggage to two other unnamed defendants.
After executing a search warrant on room 130, detectives found the four bags seen on video, along with numerous pieces of luggage, along with approximately 25 vacuum sealed bags containing marijuana.
Both men are charged with Class B felony possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Metro Nashville PD arrested both, and while Goodman remains in the custody of the Davidson County Sheriff's department, Randle has posted bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.