NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Metro Police officer is recovering from minor injuries after a large group of people on off-road vehicles drove recklessly downtown on Broadway on Saturday afternoon.
According to Metro Police, one of the vehicles struck another vehicle not in the group. When an officer went to assist, he was struck by one of the off-road vehicles.
The suspects reportedly fled the scene in an unknown direction. Dashcam footage obtained by a News4 employee showed one person in the group being arrested at the scene. It is unclear what charges that person will face.
