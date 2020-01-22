NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating an overnight armed robbery of a woman by two young boys reportedly armed with a 'long gun.'
The incident happened on South 14th Street and Russell Street. The woman was out walking when she was approached by the suspects. The suspects were described as 10 and 15-years-old, both wearing dark-colored hoodies. The 15-year-old was carrying a type of long gun.
The suspects reportedly stole the woman's purse and cell phone before fleeing on foot. The victim was not injured and her purse has since been recovered.
A perimeter was established and Metro Police are using K9 units to track down the two suspects.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
