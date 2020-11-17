Police K9 shot in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) – A La Vergne Police K9 was shot on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said an unidentified man fired shots at an officer for the La Vergne Police Department. The officer was not hurt during the shooting.

The K9 was taken to a veterinarian for treatment, police said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. 

More details are expected to be released in a short time. 

 

