LA VERGNE, TENN. (WSMV) - A La Vergne K9 Officer is in critical condition after being shot three times on Tuesday afternoon.
Sjaak (pronounced Jacques) is a Belgian Malinois who has been with the department since 2014.
His handler, Officer Justin Darby, was not injured in the shooting incident. Sjaak was scheduled to undergo emergency surgery Wednesday.
“We’re all praying for Sjaak and Officer Darby,” says Interim Chief Chip Davis. “A K9 is more than just a dog to our handlers, they’re a partner.”
Sjaak was injured after a man opened fire on Officer Darby while he was driving on Murfreesboro Road. The TBI is the investigating agency and all updates regarding the incident will be disseminated through that agency.
