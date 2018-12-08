NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A Metro juvenile court probation officer is now facing charges for allegedly abusing a 16-year-old male probationer.
According to officials with the Metro Nashville Police Dept., sex crimes detectives arrested Thomas J. Myers, 29, and charged him with sexual battery by an authority figure on Friday night.
The victim reported Myers to Metro detective Elizabeth Mills on Thursday. The 16-year-old boy told police Myers touched him inappropriately while they were sitting in a car discussing his probation last month.
Officials said Myers was immediately placed on administrative leave pending a disciplinary hearing. His access to juvenile court records and cases was also revoked.
Myers was released from jail on a $10,000 bond.
Stay with News4 for updates.
Other persons who believe Myers acted inappropriately toward them is urged to contact the MNPD’s Youth Services Sex Crimes Unit at 615-862-7417.
