HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police say a teenager is accused of committing a string of burglaries in Hendersonville.
A Mercury Marquis was stolen during the crime spree, which happened on Tuesday.
Investigators found the juvenile in the stolen car that evening and pursued him.
According to police, the suspect crashed the vehicle in the area of Hickory Heights Drive and Sanders Ferry Road. He was arrested.
The teen is charged with two counts of aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated burglary, vandalism, theft over $1,000 and evading arrest.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call detectives at 615-264-5303 or Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be submitted by text to the number 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.
