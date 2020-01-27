NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Emergency crews had to use the jaws of life to get a woman out of a car that was involved in a rollover Monday morning.
The rollover crash happened on I-65 southbound at Exit 86 towards the I-24 loop. A woman was trapped inside one of the vehicles involved.
Police tell us at the scene that the woman was taken to the hospital after crews used the jaws of life to get her out.
Southbound traffic is currently affected with the left lanes blocked. Northbound traffic has no delays.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
