CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are warning the Clarksville community about an armed and dangerous suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting.
Marques Lamarr "Cheez" Kelly, 25, has an active warrant for criminal homicide.
If you see Kelly, call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5195, or the tipline at 931-645-8477. Information can be submitted anonymously online at P3tips.com/591.
Two other suspects, Cedrick Stacker and Vincent Bryan "Rabbit" Merriweather, have already been arrested and charged in the case.
According to police, the suspects chased the victims' vehicle and fired multiple shots near the intersection of Warfield Boulevard and Raleigh Court the night of Nov. 19, 2018. There were three people inside the vehicle when it flipped.
Antorius Gallion, 22, was hit by a bullet. He was taken to a hospital in Nashville and later died from his injuries.
Investigators previously said they believe the victims and the suspects were involved in an altercation prior to the shooting.
