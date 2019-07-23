FAIRMONT, WV (WSMV) - West Virginia State Police are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl believed to be in extreme danger and her biological father is the suspect in the case.
Gracelynn June Scritchfield was last seen in Fairmont, West Virginia. She is described as 3 feet tall, weighing 35 pounds, and was last seen in summer clothes.
Her father, 24-year-old Arlie Edward "Trey" Hetrick III, is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
They are reportedly traveling in an unknown direction in a 2001 Gold Subaru Forester with WV License Plate # 1TH163.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Gracelynn Scritchfield, you're asked to contact West Virginia State Police at 304-746-2100 or call 911.
