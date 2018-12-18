Police are investigating a possible victim of a gunshot wound on Rosa Parks Boulevard at Interstate 65 on Tuesday afternoon.
A car stopped on the side of Rosa Parks and called dispatch just around 3 p.m. to report someone with a gunshot wound.
Emergency personnel have blocked a lane of Rosa Parks southbound at I-65 to investigate and provide medical attention.
