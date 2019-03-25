CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An 18-year-old man is paralyzed after a shooting that occurred on Saturday evening in the area of Cedarcrest Drive.
According to the Clarksville Police Department, the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, the found the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was lifeflighted to Nashville and is stable.
Investigators said the victim, who has not been identified, was involved in a physical altercation and at some point during the fight was shot in the back. The victim and the believed suspect may have also known each other.
Investigators are searching for 19-year-old Mark Broaden, Jr. and 20-year-old Melvin Thomas for questioning. They believe Broaden and Thomas may have information pertaining to the shooting.
If you have any information about the shooting or about the whereabouts of Mark Broaden, Jr. or Melvin Thomas, you're asked to contact the Clarksville Police Department at (931) 648-0656 ext. 5356, call the Tipsline at (931) 645-8477, or submit a tip online anonymously here.
