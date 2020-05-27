NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are on the scene of a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon on Ashland City Highway.
Officers were dispatched to 4222 Ashland City Highway shortly after 5 p.m. where two people were shot.
A landlord and their previous tenants, Albert Lewis and Cameo Owens, got into a dispute that led to the landlord and their friend being shot in their legs.
Landlord/tenant dispute in 4200 block of Ashland City Hwy at 5:10 p.m. leads to gunfire. Landlord & friend wounded in their legs. North Precinct officers respond. MNPD helicopter pursues shooting suspect in a U-Haul truck to East Nashville. Tires spiked. Suspect in custody. pic.twitter.com/zao1bfdT01— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 27, 2020
Lewis and Owens were attempting to pick up belongings in a U-Haul when the landlord refused, according to police at the scene.
Lewis retrieved a gun from the U-Haul and shot both victims in the legs.
After fleeing, the U-Haul was located on Clarksville Pike near Ed Temple where officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
The drive refused to stop and led police on a several minute long pursuit before spike strips were used to stop the pursuit at 311 North 9th Street.
Owens immediately surrendered to police while Lewis fled on foot for a short distance before being caught.
Both victims were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
