NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are working to investigate a shooting that happened in the 2100 block of Vine Hill Road Wednesday afternoon.
The victim had called police to report his child's mother was not allowing him to visit with his children. When he went over to the location on Vine Hill Road, his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend was there as well, and they started arguing.
As they were arguing, the man at the home pulled out a gun and shot at the victim who was sitting inside his red Jeep Cherokee. The victim was shot in his lower leg and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Officers were in the area and heard the shots. They then saw a car speeding away from the scene. As officers were putting out car descriptions, another officer saw the car and followed it to the 2000 block of 8th Ave. S. The suspect was then taken into custody and was taken to Midtown Hills for further questioning.
Police also found a 6-year-old child in the car with the suspect; the child was released to his grandmother. Officers are currently searching for the gun that was allegedly thrown from the car.
A K9 unit is also helping to find the gun.
News4 will bring you all the updates as they are made available.
