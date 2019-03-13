MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police in Murfreesboro say someone vandalized a Confederate statue late Tuesday night.
Officials said the suspect spray-painted the statue located outside the downtown Rutherford County courthouse.
The suspect was wearing a light-colored trench coat.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 615-893-1311.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.