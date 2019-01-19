FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Police are investigating a series of burglaries on Friday night in a Franklin neighborhood.
According to officials, ten unlocked cars were burglarized along Citation Drive in the Fieldstone Farms neighborhood.
Laptops, wallets and cash were all stolen from the vehicles.
Franklin Police are asking nearby residents to check any home surveillance footage they have for video of potential suspects.
Officials also say residents in the area should remain vigilant -- remembering to lock their cars at night and hide valuables when parked at parks, gyms and daycares. Criminals in these locations know that cars parked at these venues are likely to contain valuables.
According to police, suspects usually target unlocked cars but are known to break windows of locked cars where valuable items can be seen in plain view.
Franklin Police increased the number of unmarked patrol cars in the area to catch the criminals in the act.
If you have information or video that may help police in their investigation, please contact the Franklin Police Dept. at (615) 794-2513.
