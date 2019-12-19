MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) – Mt. Juliet Police are investigating an incident where a woman said on social media an unknown man chased her into a home.
Police say the incident happened Thursday morning at around 6:30 a.m. while the woman was visiting a home in the Hickory Station Townhomes development located off of West Division Street. When staff members learned about the incident, they reached out to the woman and encouraged her to file a report about the incident.
The woman never called the Mt. Juliet Police Department or 9-1-1, so officers were very delayed in responding to the area to search for any potential suspect.
Officers are working with the woman to gather relevant information and complete an incident report so the incident can be investigated thoroughly. Police say they will update the community once a complete understanding of the incident is determined.
