LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Police have secured an area in Lebanon after skeletal remains were discovered that may be human.
According to officials with the Lebanon Police Dept., the remains were found behind the Roxie Theater around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
Detectives responded to the scene and confirmed that the remains appear to belong to a human male.
Police have secured the scene until the morning when evidence can be collected.
Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will also take part in the investigation.
