CHATTANOOGA, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shootout that happened inside the Hamilton Place Mall on Thursday evening after two groups got into a fight.
Around 5:45pm, police say shots rang out in the mall, and a woman fell on the escalator firing the fight injuring her leg.
Customers inside the nearby Rodizio Grill hit the floor when they heard the shots fired. Many scrambled into the kitchen area to take cover.
A woman who was inside Rodizio Grill shared this video with us. “You can see the food and drinks where we all hit the floor and ran.” (Warning: very loud alarm sound in video) The woman said they were all hunkered down in the kitchen. pic.twitter.com/meL9rMpijL— Megan Roberts (@megangabie) August 13, 2021
Police said that the two groups in the mall knew each other and at least one person from each group fired shots. There is no indication at this time that the incident was gang-related.
The Hamilton Place Mall owners released a statement on the incident.
The incident is still under investigation by CPD so specific questions about it or the investigation will need to be directed to them. We will continue to work with them and as they investigate this incident.
We appreciate the quick response from CPD and other area agencies and we’re grateful that no one was seriously injured. We take the concerns of our customers, employees, and the Chattanooga community very seriously and providing a comfortable environment is our top priority. As part of our normal security protocol, we had security and CPD officers on-site last night when the incident occurred and will have an increased presence throughout the weekend. - CBL Properties
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.