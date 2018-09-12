HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police in Hendersonville are investigating two separate shootings that both happened this week.
The first shooting happened in the Edgewood Drive area on Tuesday morning.
The second shooting happened Wednesday morning in the Curtis Crossroads area.
No one was injured in either shooting, but extensive property damage was reported.
Police said they believe both shootings were targeted because vandalisms have occurred at both locations.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be submitted by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.
