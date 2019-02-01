ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - One person was injured in a shooting in Antioch overnight.
The incident happened the Comfort Inn & Suites on Collins Park Drive just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
The victim, who was shot in the thigh, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
The victim's injuries are said to be minor, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.