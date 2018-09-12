NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in south Nashville early Wednesday.
The victim flagged down officers at the intersection of Interstate 440 and Nolensville Pike just after 1 a.m.
According to police, the man was shot in his leg. His injuries were not life-threatening.
Officers are still working to determine if the shooting was accidental or self-inflicted.
