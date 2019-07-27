CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting on Iris Lane.
Police say the incident happened Friday night around 11:50 p.m. Police were dispatched to Iris Lane and found a 25-year-old man inside a vehicle who had been shot. LifeFlight transported him to a Nashville hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition.
According to police, an Iris Lane resident was expecting the victim's arrival and was on the phone with him. The resident then heard what sounded like fireworks outside and then the phone connection was lost. The resident went outside, found the victim had been shot and called 911.
As police examined the area, another Iris Lane resident at a different address told them they had heard gunshots, went outside and saw a white Dodge Challenger or Charger traveling north on Iris lane. The car then turned left onto Mallard Drive.
Police believe the shooting was targeted and not random. They are asking anyone in the area to review their surveillance footage for a Challenger or Charger and to watch for an suspicious activity.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gilboy at 931-648-0656, ext. 5231, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online an submit an anonymous tip at P3tips.com/591
