CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -
Police found a man critically wounded after being shot in the parking lot of a business on Fort Campbell Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon.
Police responded to an ambulance call in the parking lot of a business at 1887 Fort Campbell Boulevard in reference to a man who had been shot.
Police determined the victim had been show on Fort Campbell Boulevard beteen Ringgold Road and 101st Airborne Division Parkway.
The victim was driving south on Fort Campbell Boulevard with two young girls, ages 7 and 9, when another vehicle approached and shot several rounds into the victim’s car, striking him multiple times.
The children were unharmed in the shooting and are with a family member.
The suspect is believed to have traveled southbound on Fort Campbell Boulevard after the shooting.
The victim was flown to a Nashville airport in critical condition, according to police.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call Clarksville Police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5345, the Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.
