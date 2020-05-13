NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 2500 block of 25th Ave. North.
Two victims have been taken from the scene in unknown condition.
Police are working to gather information on the suspect at this time.
The call came out just before 4 p.m.
News4 is at the scene and will gather more information for you both on-air and online.
