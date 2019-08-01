NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting in north Nashville that happened near the Knock-Out Wings on Jefferson Street.
According to police, a male dressed in all black clothing tried to rob the Knock-Out Wings restaurant with a gun. Another person in the area pulled out a gun and shot the suspect several times. The suspect then fled on foot behind the location.
Later, a male fitting the robbery suspect's description showed up in the 3100 block of Elm Hill Pike. The male was suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Police are attempting to confirm the person located on Elm Hill Pike and the robbery suspect are the same person.
The investigation is ongoing.
