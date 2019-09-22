NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating an incident where a juvenile was shot in the ankle.
Police say the child was shot in the ankle and walked into Vanderbilt University Medical Center with the injury. The injury is non life-threatening.
It appears the shooting happened around Horton Avenue and Edgehill Avenue.
Officers are still attempting to gather info and the investigation is ongoing.
