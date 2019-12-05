16th Ave North Shooting 12-5-19

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting in North Nashville.

Police say a man was backing into his driveway when a male juvenile ran up to the car and started shooting multiple times. The man was hit at least once in the arm. The Nashville Fire Department transported the man to Vanderbilt with non-life threatening injuries. 

Police believe the suspect is in a white SUV that was seen fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed. 

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates. 

