NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting that took place in North Nashville shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday night.
A call for shots fired came in at the corner of Buchanan Street and Dr. DB Todd Blvd. where News4 had two crews nearby reporting.
News4 was first on the scene, but information is very limited at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.