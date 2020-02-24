NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting that took place on the 2100 block of 14th Ave North.
The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday. When police got to the scene, there was no victim.
However, a person with gunshot wounds arrived at Centennial Hospital soon after the call for a shooting went out.
Police say the victim, an adult, was shot five times. He has serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was transported From Centennial Hospital to Skyline Medical Center.
Police say the suspect vehicle is a Dodge Charger with a yellow stripe and a loud exhaust. It was last seen in the Midtown area.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.