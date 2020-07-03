FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning on Liberty Pike near Sycamore Drive.
Police said an unidentified suspect, who was described as a black male, emerged from the bushes at 4 a.m., fired several shots at a man who was walking by, and then fled on foot.
No one was injured in the incident.
There is a cash reward available for information related to the case. Call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous tip.
