NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in East Nashville early Friday morning.
A driver waved down a police officer on South 14th Street saying her son had been shot. The woman also had small children in her car.
The victim, who was shot in the leg, was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.
Police said the shooting happened at a home on North 16th Street.
