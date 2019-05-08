NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting in East Nashville in which two people were shot.
The shooting happened just before 7:00 p.m. near the intersection of Meridian St. and East Trinity Lane.
Dispatchers told News4 that two people were shot. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
