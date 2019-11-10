NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Nashville.
Police say two people got into an argument near Martin's BBQ on 4th Ave. and Korean Veterans Blvd. One person pulled out a gun and shot at the other person who was hit by the gunfire.
The person hit got into a car and drove himself to East Nashville. Police caught up with him at 5th Street and Sylvan Street near Cayce Homes and transported him to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
The person who fired the gun claims he did so in self defense. Police are now questioning the person who they believed fired the gun.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
