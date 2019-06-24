MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are on the scene of a death investigation at an apartment complex on the 200 block of John R. Rice Blvd. in Murfreesboro, where one man was found shot dead.
According to Murfreesboro Police, officers responded late Sunday just before midnight Monday to a report of a possible suicide. When they arrived they found a man had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead by Rutherford County EMS and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department.
Investigators say there were three adults and a child inside the home at the time of the shooting. Nobody else was injured in the incident.
An autopsy will be performed to determine if the death was in fact a suicide, at this time it is unclear. The victim has not been identified.
