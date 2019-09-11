Campus Villa 1.PNG
Courtesy: Murfreesboro PD

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Murfreesboro Police are investigating a suspicious shooting that killed a man Tuesday.  

According to police, officers were dispatched to the Campus Villa Apartments in the 900 block of Greenland Ave. around 1:26 p.m. Tuesday. They were told a man was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Campus Villa 2.PNG

The man, identified as 22-year-old Oscar Lee Eiland, Jr., was transported to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.  

Detectives are interviewing possible witnesses to find out how the shooting happened. 

The incident is still under investigation. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.