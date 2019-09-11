MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Murfreesboro Police are investigating a suspicious shooting that killed a man Tuesday.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the Campus Villa Apartments in the 900 block of Greenland Ave. around 1:26 p.m. Tuesday. They were told a man was suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man, identified as 22-year-old Oscar Lee Eiland, Jr., was transported to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives are interviewing possible witnesses to find out how the shooting happened.
The incident is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.